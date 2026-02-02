Gaza death toll reaches 71,800 since Oct. 07

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,555.

The ministry announced that the bodies of five martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Four people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 526 people have been killed and 1,447 others have been injured.

Also, during this period, the bodies of 717 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble, the report added.

