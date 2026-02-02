Pompeo admits Washington 'directly helped' rioters in Iran

In an interview with Israeli Channel 13 on Monday, the interviewer referred to US President Donald Trump’s promises of support for the rioters and suggested that such help never materialized.

Pompeo rejected that view, responding, “I do not think so. Help did come … a lot of help. We may not see it all … We may not know about it all, But the United States is actively trying to help [them].”

When asked whether Trump had missed the opportunity to “overthrow” the Iranian government, Pompeo again disagreed, according to Press TV.

His remarks revealed that despite the Trump administration’s repeated statements about pursuing a peaceful solution with Iran, Washington was in practice working toward “regime change” in Tehran.

Pompeo had previously linked the riots in Iran to American and Israeli intelligence agencies. During the riots on January 2, he wrote on the social media platform X, “Happy New Year to every Iranian on the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

Peaceful protests began in late December in Iran’s commercial districts following the depreciation of the rial against the US dollar.

By early January, however, the situation escalated into violent riots after terrorists linked to Israel and the US infiltrated the gatherings, using live ammunition against security personnel and civilians.

In response, and to protect ordinary people, Iranian security forces and intelligence units intervened decisively and detained the ringleaders behind the violence.

On January 12, millions took part in nationwide demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic, after which the riots quickly subsided, the report added.

MNA