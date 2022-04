Peyman Moghaddami, Kiana Montajabi, Siamak Rashedi, and Mehdi Abu Hamzeh are among the cast members of the film.

The synopsis of 'Yocheyed' reads, "And now arise and perform the rite of clearing the sins."

The Setting Sun Film Festival is a culturally diverse festival and the premier film festival in Melbourne's West.

The 9th edition of the festival is slated to be held from May 5 to 12.

