'Don't Breathe' wins in WorldFest-Houston Intl. FimFest.

In its first international presence, 'Don’t Breathe' has managed to achieve its first international award at the 55th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival.

The WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival is considered to be the third longest-running and oldest independent film and video festival in the world.

Founded in 1968 as the International Film Society, the event is held annually in April.

Many prominent figures including Steven Spielberg, the Coen brothers, Ridley Scott, John Lee Hancock, Brian De Palma, Oliver Stone, David Lynch and etc. could achieve awards at this festival.

ZZ/5475963