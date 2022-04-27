  1. Culture
'Cylinder' wins two awards in Romanian film festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'Cylinder' won two awards at the 14 edition of the SHORT to the Point – International Short Film Festival in Romania.

Written and directed by Amir Pazirofteh, 'Cylinder'  is about a teenage boy who, regardless of his interest and talent in soccer, must obey a father who is obsessed with money. The father prevents his son from going to the football competition by any means. Eventually, after a consistent struggle, the matchday arrives and the boy decides to reach the final match in any way possible with the help of his friend.

Amir Pazirofteh won the Best Director Award and Babak Nouri won the Best Actor Award at the SHORT to the Point – International Short Film Festival.

Previously, 'Cylinder' has won the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival’s Grand Prix.

Babak Nouri, Mahbubeh Sadat Hosseini, Saeid PourJandaghi and Aseman Khodayi are among the cast members of the short piece. 

