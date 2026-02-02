Iran army hails key role of youth in enhancing defense power

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 11th combat training course for non-commissioned officers in Tehran on Monday, he emphasized the newly conscripted officers in the army force have high capability that can help strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

Turning to the country’s salient achievements during the eight years of the sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), Rear Admiral Sayyari stated that the glorious victory of the Islamic revolution of Iran and the triumph gained during the Sacred Defense was attained by the noble people of the country from all walks of life, especially the youth.

