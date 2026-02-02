US destroyer leaves occupied port of Eilat

According to Al Jazeera, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late last night that the US Navy destroyer USS Delbert D. Black left the port of Eilat following what it described as a scheduled visit.

In a statement, CENTCOM claimed the visit demonstrated the strength of the maritime partnership between the United States and the Israeli regime.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that the likelihood of imminent US aggression against Iran was considered low, citing concerns over a potential Iranian response inside occupied Palestine and the risk of a prolonged regional confrontation.

MNA/6737360