According to Al Jazeera, a security source affiliated with the Damascus regime led by the self-proclaimed President Ahmed Sharaa previously knwon Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani said that opposition groups have attacked security checkpoints in Sweida province in southern Syria with mortars.

Referring to the clashes in Sweida province, the Jolani regime’s TV channel announced that opposition groups are trying to infiltrate the Mansoura village in western Sweida.

Videos released from Sweida recorded the sounds of clashes that occurred between Damascus security forces and popular groups from Sweida on the Mansoura village road.

Sweida province has witnessed a ceasefire agreement since last July, after armed clashes between Bedouin fighters led by Jolani regime and Druze tribes that left hundreds dead and injured. Despite the signing of this agreement, sporadic clashes continue in the city and its surrounding areas.

Suleiman Abdel Baqi, the director of the Sweida Internal Security Directorate, warned against the Zionist regime's plan to divide Syria through Sweida, saying that the Israeli flag had been raised in the city some time ago, which indicates the occupying regime's attempt to exploit the situation in the province to achieve own goals.

MNA