Iran is flagbearer of justice-seeking states in world: Rezaei

Speaking in a meeting of the working group of the Philanthropists without Borders, affiliated to the Secretariat of the International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada, he emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is pioneer of the justice seeking in the world.

The oppressed and innocent people of Palestine need public support worldwide, he said, adding, “Since that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the standard-bearer of justice in the world, NGOs organizations can play a prominent role in this regard.”

However, it is necessary that NGOs in cooperation with various countries should roll up their sleeves vehemently to help the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestine in the international arena, Rezaei underlined.

During the meeting, the heads of Working Groups of Philanthropists Without Borders emphasized the need for humanitarian activities of Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs) to help the Palestinian people and provide medical, food, etc. to the innocent people of Gaza, as well as eliminating deprivation from countries supporting the Axis of Resistance and overseas activities.

