'Winner' to vie at Kids Kino Intl. Festival in Poland

‘Winner’, produced by Mehdi Moqaddam and directed by Ali Keyvan will be screened in the competition section of the Kids Kino International Film Festival.

'Winner' is about Vahid's new bicycle, which his father prepared for him to participate in the race, and it is very similar to the stolen bicycle of his friend Alireza.

The Kids Kino International Film Festival takes annually in September/October in around 20 cinemas in Poland. In 2020, for the first time in its history, Kids Kino assumed a hybrid form: apart from the screenings in cinemas, some of the films were available online. The programme of the 7th edition included over 150 titles – feature films, shorts, animations, live-action films, and documentaries selected for viewers aged 4 to 12.

With the youngest viewers at its core, the festival is not limited to the presentation of important, thought-provoking and interesting movies for junior audiences. It serves as a platform for exchanging experiences of people dealing with various aspects of children’s culture – creators and animators in the broad sense of the word.

