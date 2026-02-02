Any attack on Iran to have regional repercussions

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said countries in the region understand that any threat or instability targeting Iran would inevitably produce spillover effects beyond its borders.

Baghaei said Iran’s diplomatic apparatus had remained actively engaged over the past week to safeguard national interests and preserve regional peace and stability, citing high-level contacts involving the president as well as phone calls by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi with his regional counterparts.

Addressing recent Israeli attacks on regional states, Baghaei condemned intensified Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, saying one of the most severe assaults since the ceasefire had killed at least 30 Palestinians. He added that continued attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Lebanon aim to obstruct reconstruction efforts and place greater responsibility on ceasefire guarantors.

On the European Union’s move to label Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a so-called terrorist organization, Baghaei called the decision a “strategic mistake,” saying European ambassadors in Tehran had been summoned and the issue was under review by relevant authorities. He said the move amounted to an insult to the Iranian people and blamed Europe for ignoring the IRGC’s role in combating terrorism.

Baghaei also addressed questions regarding potential negotiations with the United States, saying Iran would not ignore past experiences, including repeated breaches of commitments and deceptive practices by Washington over the past decade. He said these experiences would be fully considered in any future decision-making.

Baghaei said Iran has consistently demonstrated its commitment to diplomacy and peaceful approaches to protecting national interests and regional security, adding that regional countries are making sincere efforts to prevent further escalation, unlike European states, which are contributing to rising tensions.

He went on to say that Iran maintains close contact with Riyadh and does not assess countries’ positions based on media reports alone. He said recent diplomatic exchanges, including contacts between the two foreign ministers, reflect ongoing dialogue.

He reiterated that lifting sanctions remains a key priority for Iran, stating that Tehran expects the removal of unjust sanctions in exchange for confidence-building measures regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Baghaei also noted that joint naval drills involving Iran, China, and Russia are annual exercises and will be conducted according to a predefined schedule, adding that Iran’s military exercises continue regularly and without change.

Commenting on remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, Baghaei said the lack of information stems from the consequences of Israeli military attacks, adding that inspectors had previously carried out routine visits in line with established procedures.

