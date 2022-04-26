Iran's Asghar Farhadi announced one of Cannes 2022 jury

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival announced the members of its competition jury, the five men and four women who will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honors.

Actors Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Deepika Padukone and directors Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier will also sit on this year's Cannes 2022 Competition Jury, according to Hollywood Reporter website.

French actor Vincent Lindon, co-star of 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, will be the president of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Joining him on the jury are actress Rebecca Hall (The Town), Danish-born Bollywood star Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express), Sweden’s Noomi Rapace (Lamb) and Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca (The Gunman), as well as directors Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Ladj Ly (Les Misérables), Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter) and Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World).

Together, the jury will announce this year’s winners at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

KI/PR