May 18, 2022, 10:00 PM

'No one is home' to vie at Nickel Independent Film Festival

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Written and directed by Meysam Shamsi, the Iranian short film 'No one is home' is set to be screened at Canada's Nickel Independent Film Festival.

The film tells the story of a lonely girl who wants to help a poor man who asks her for food behind the door.

Zahra Rashidi is the only cast of Shamsi's short film.

The Nickel Independent Film Festival is an annual film festival held in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The festival was conceived in 2001 by filmmaker Roger Maunder to allow local filmmakers to exhibit their film and video work.

The 2022 edition of the film festival is slated to be held from June 13th to 19th.

