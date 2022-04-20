'Imagine' to take part in Cannes FilmFest. Critics Week

This is Behrad's first feature film shot in Tehran which is the first Iranian film to play in Critics’ Week in nearly 20 years.

The Iranian famous actress Leila Hatami is one of the cast members of "Imagine".

The 61st edition of the Cannes Critics’ Week, the parallel section focused on first and second films, will be held on May 18-26. The section will showcase 11 features, seven of them in competition, and another 13 shorts.

Summer Scars by Simon Rieth, Aftersun by Charlotte Wells, and The Woodcutter Story by Mikko Myllylahti are a number of other films scheduled to be screened at Cannes Critics’ Week.

MP/PR