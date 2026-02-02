Iranian Army to stage military drill in Qasr-e Shirin

Mohammad Shafiei, Governor of Qasr-e Shirin, said a military drill by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held in the border county on Monday and Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

He explained that the sound of explosions that may be heard during these hours will be the result of the planned exercise.

He added that conditions in the region remain normal and stable, noting that military drills are routinely conducted to enhance the operational readiness of Iran’s armed forces.

According to the governor, all activities are being carried out in accordance with established regulations and in coordination with relevant authorities, with public security and calm remaining a top priority for local officials.

MNA/IRIB5704143