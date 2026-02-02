Russia is not seeking to ignite a global conflict, nor did it seek to begin the special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters and Wargonzo.

"Of course, we are not interested in a global conflict. We are not crazy! <…> Who needs a global conflict?" the politician asked rhetorically.

"Nor were we interested in beginning the special military operation," he emphasized.

Medvedev reiterated that Russia had repeatedly warned the West and NATO countries, calling on them to take Russia’s interests into account and sit at the negotiating table.

