'Attention to Orders' to vie at Spain's Alicante FilmFest.

The film with the Spanish name "A la orden" narrates the relationship between Iran and Iraq forty years ago.

Shahram Abdoli is one of the short film's casts who's playing as an Iraqi soldier.

The Alicante Film Festival is recognized as a qualifying festival in the short films category by the Goya Awards. The Goya Awards are Spain's main national film awards, considered by many in Spain, and internationally, to be the Spanish equivalent of the American Academy Awards.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held from May 21 to 28.

