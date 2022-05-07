Polish foreign minister to visit Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on Friday evening that Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Tehran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Rau will hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in addition to holding meetings with some other high-ranking Iranian officials.

A variety of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest are set on the agenda of the two foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Polish foreign minister is also scheduled during his Tehran visit to attend a commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the arrival of Polish refugees in Iran during World War II.

KI/5483258