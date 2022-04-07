  1. Economy
Apr 7, 2022, 4:22 PM

Iran’s exports to Eurasian market at 15% growth: IRICA

Iran’s exports to Eurasian market at 15% growth: IRICA

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – The Director-General of International Cooperation Department of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced the 15% growth in export of Iranian products to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market last year.

Hossein Kakhki said that Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) started its activity in 2010 with the participation of five countries.

Islamic Republic of Iran concluded a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exchanging trade with its member states, he added. 

He called Russia as the largest Iran’s trade partner in this Union and put Iran’s trade with EAEU’s member states in 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022) at $5.34 billion, showing a 69 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Kakhki put total Iran’s export of products to EAEU’s member states at about $1.170 billion and said that more than $4 billion worth of products was imported into the country in this period.

He noted that Iran’s export of products to EAEU’s member states in last Iranian calendar year in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022) registered about 15% growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Presently, Iran exports its agricultural and herbal products to the countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Belarus and imports products such as wheat, barley, corn, livestock raw materials from these countries in return, he added.

MA/5461429

News Code 185441
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185441/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News