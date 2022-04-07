Iran’s exports to Eurasian market at 15% growth: IRICA

Hossein Kakhki said that Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) started its activity in 2010 with the participation of five countries.

Islamic Republic of Iran concluded a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exchanging trade with its member states, he added.

He called Russia as the largest Iran’s trade partner in this Union and put Iran’s trade with EAEU’s member states in 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022) at $5.34 billion, showing a 69 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Kakhki put total Iran’s export of products to EAEU’s member states at about $1.170 billion and said that more than $4 billion worth of products was imported into the country in this period.

He noted that Iran’s export of products to EAEU’s member states in last Iranian calendar year in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022) registered about 15% growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Presently, Iran exports its agricultural and herbal products to the countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Belarus and imports products such as wheat, barley, corn, livestock raw materials from these countries in return, he added.

MA/5461429