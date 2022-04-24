  1. Economy
Apr 24, 2022, 12:25 PM

Non-oil export hits 30% growth in H2 last year: official

Non-oil export hits 30% growth in H2 last year: official

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Economic Commission said that Iran’s non-oil exports increased 30 percent in the second half of the previous Iranian calendar year in 1400 (from Sept. 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022).

Iran’s exports registered a 30 percent hike in the second six months of the previous year as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he said. 

Giant steps have been taken in the 13th government under President Raeisi, he said, adding that boosting trade and economic ties with neighboring states, in particular, is strictly followed up as the main foreign policy of the current administration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pour-Ebrahimi put the current trade balance of the country at -$2 billion and it is predicted that this negative trend will reach zero point in the current year in 1401.

According to the predictions made both inside and outside the country including International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), it is predicted that the current economic growth of the country will reach a positive three percent (+3%) before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2023), he emphasized.

MA/FNA14010202000565

News Code 186034
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186034/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News