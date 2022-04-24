Non-oil export hits 30% growth in H2 last year: official

Iran’s exports registered a 30 percent hike in the second six months of the previous year as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he said.

Giant steps have been taken in the 13th government under President Raeisi, he said, adding that boosting trade and economic ties with neighboring states, in particular, is strictly followed up as the main foreign policy of the current administration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pour-Ebrahimi put the current trade balance of the country at -$2 billion and it is predicted that this negative trend will reach zero point in the current year in 1401.

According to the predictions made both inside and outside the country including International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), it is predicted that the current economic growth of the country will reach a positive three percent (+3%) before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2023), he emphasized.

