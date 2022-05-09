Energy min. to visit Armenia to attend economic commission

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Mehrabian will depart for Yerevan, the capital of Armenia on Tuesday to take part in the joint economic cooperation commission of the two countries which is slated to be held on May 10-11.

Several topics including trade and offset, investment, transit and transportation, electricity and energy, oil and gas, banking and finance, standards, tourism, health and other related issues will be discussed at the commission.

On the sidelines of the commission, a trade conference will be held with the participation of private sector activists from the two countries.

Mehrabian will also discuss with Armenian officials the developing relations and exchange trade volume between the two countries.

Iranian deputy oil minister, managing director of National Iranian Gas Company, deputy road minister and several other Iranian officials will accompany Mehrabian during his visit to Yerevan.

The Head of the Iran-Armenia Joint Chamber of Commerce recently stated that Iran's exports to Armenia have experienced significant growth in the past year, adding that the trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union has also played an important and effective role in the development of Iran's trade relations.

