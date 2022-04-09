Iran to open business center in Armenia

In a webinar meeting with the Director of International Affairs of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Hamed Forouzan stated that a memorandum of cooperation will be concluded between Iran and Armenia to determine the capacities of the two sides in the fields of production and trade of products and services.

The valuable potential will be inaugurated during the visit of the Iranian Minister of Labor to Yerevan, according to Forouzan.

The Iranian official also stressed the readiness of Iranian professors to provide technical and vocational skills training centers, insurance consulting and services for retirees and the disabled.

Welcoming the establishment of the Iranian business trade in Armenia, the Armenian official, for his part, said, "Given the size of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare in Iran, cooperation between the parties can be very effective and positive."

He welcomed the proposal to establish welfare-oriented groups to provide services to women and the homeless, and the disabled, as well as to set up a central technical and vocational training center for young people in Armenia.

MP/5462686