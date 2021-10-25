  1. Economy
TPO chief:

Iran able to export $100bn products to neighboring countries

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high potentials and capabilities to export $100 billion worth of non-oil products to neighboring states.

Speaking in a meeting with economic activists on Monday, Alireza Peyman-Paak the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization stated, “We have divided export target markets into first and second priorities. The first priority is 23 countries including neighboring countries of China, India, Russia, Kenya, Malaysia, et. while the second priority includes the remaining countries.”

Peyman-Paak called for preparing a roadmap for exports in the country in line with the goal of increasing exports.

The TPO head further expressed hope to double non-oil exports in the next four years through proper diplomacy and improving the country's exports balance.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the constructive role of Iran's Cooperatives Chamber in promoting of exports of products and said that the Cooperatives Chamber plays a very important role in supporting Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and can help traders and merchants to export their products overseas optimally.

Turning to the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), he said that Iran is able to export $10 billion worth of products to EAEU member states when the PTA is implemented.

