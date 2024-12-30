"Iran's nuclear doctrine has not changed": Ahmadian

Ahmadian made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi in Tehran on Monday.

Referring to the long-standing relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed bilateral issues and regional developments, and emphasized increasing the level of relations in various fields, including political, security, and economic fields, and advancing transit projects between the two countries, as well as with Central Asian countries and Russia.

In response to the Omani Foreign Minister's inquiry about Iran's nuclear activities, Ali Akbar Ahmadian rejected the statements and rumors about increasing the accumulation of enriched materials and upgrading the level of enrichment as "baseless" "The Islamic Republic of Iran is still abiding by the general framework of the Muscat understandings. The ball is in the other side's court to fulfill its obligations."

"Contrary to what is being reported in the media, in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, there has been no change in the nuclear doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the top Iranian security official said.

The top Omani diplomat, for his part, said that,"The relations between the two countries are at the highest strategic level. Two sides cooperate closely on various issues."

Earlier on Monday, al-Busaidi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Parlaiement speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

