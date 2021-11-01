Iran, Armenia emphasize developing bilateral ties

Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan met with Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests, Armen Press reported.

Sanosyan emphasized reliable relations between Yerevan and Tehran and bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Ambassador highlighted the reliable partnering relations between Armenia and Iran, as well as the bilateral cooperation in different fields, stating that the two countries have a big agenda of bilateral relations.

Iranian envoy to Armenia, for his part, said that there is a good cooperation with Armenia’s Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Ministry, expressing confidence that it will continue also in the future.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri said that deep historical-cultural ties between Armenia and Iran contribute to the development of bilateral relations in various directions.

Iranian envoy to Armenia also highlighted the situation in the region and stated that Syunik province is important also for them and informed that mutual visits of various delegations are expected soon which will be able to take part in different programs being implemented in the province.

The minister attached importance to the role of infrastructures in Syunik, stating that active road construction works are being held in the province.

The two sides also exchanged views about the prospects of expanding cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as well as on Iran’s entry to the EAEU market via Armenia as a member of the Union.

Some details of the upcoming visit of minister Sanosyan to Iran were also discussed.

