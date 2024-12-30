Oman FM, Iran parl. speaker discuss mutual, regional issues

During the talks, the two sides emphasized bolstering strategic relations in the political, trade and tourism fields.

Ghalibaf stated it is necessary to develop bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in the political and economic fields.

Iran and Oman have high potentials and capacities to expand their relations in all fields, Ghalibaf underlined, adding that tourism sector, especially the health sector has the potential that can be activated by officials of the two countries more than ever.

Muslim countries are duty bound to stand up against heinous crimes of the Zionist regime with the greater unity and amity, he maintained.

Synergy and cooperation among Muslim countries can have a significant impact on establishing security and stability in the region, Iran’s parliament speaker added.

Omani foreign minister, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, “We always try to develop cooperation with Iran in various fields in the interest of the people of the two countries.”

Oman is interested in developing bilateral relations, especially in the parliamentary field, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi stated.

He stated that If Arab and Muslim states act unitedly and coherently with one another, “We will certainly be able to stand up to the criminal Zionist regime’s excessive demands.”

Leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Al-Busaidi arrived in Tehran earlier in the day for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.

Earlier on Monday, he met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

MA