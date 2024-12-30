1st rail shipment from China reaches Afghanistan via Iran

Haqshenas said that this shipment, which includes 1,000 tons of iron coils, arrived via Iran's railway to Rozanak station in Herat province, TOLO news network reported.

He stated, "With the completion of the Khaf-Herat railway project, new opportunities for Afghanistan's economy will be created, and a suitable foundation for expanding trade and transit in the region will be established. The Ministry of Public Works of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is striving to construct railway infrastructure to provide more facilities for the expansion of trade, transit, and increased transportation in Afghanistan."

Some economic experts consider transportation through railways a significant step in enhancing Afghanistan's transit connections with regional countries and emphasized the need for further investment in this sector.

"Since Afghanistan is a landlocked country and lacks access to open waters, it has always faced various challenges in trade. Whenever Afghanistan is connected to the global rail network, we will witness significant growth in the country's trade," said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, an economic expert.

"The first advantage of railways is that large volumes of goods can be transported from one country to another. Second, for Afghan traders, rail transit is far cheaper compared to air and road transportation," said Abdul Shakoor Hadawal, an economic expert.

Earlier, a large shipment of Afghan commercial goods, in 55 cars, arrived directly from China to Afghanistan’s Hairatan port after 20 days of transit through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

MNA