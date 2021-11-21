Iran’s non-oil export to EAEU member states hits 40% growth

According to statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s trade of non-oil goods with Eurasian Economic Union’s member states from March 21 to Sep. 22 registered a 40 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, Iran’s export of non-oil goods to EAEU’s member states recorded about a 10 and 40 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Accordingly, about 1.1 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $487 million was exported to EAEU’s member states in the first half of the current year, accounting for three percent of the total value of export of non-oil commodities, and registered about 10 and 40 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively, the report added.

During this period, the Islamic Republic of Iran imported about 1.4 million tons of goods, valued at $689 million, from EAEU’s member states, accounting for three percent of the total import of goods.

Iran’s import of goods from EAEU’s member states from March 21 to Sep. 22 recorded a 31.5 percent decline in terms of weight and also about a 3.8 percent hike in terms of value.

In this regard, Iran’s trade balance with EAEU’s member states from March 21 to Sep. 22 hit about -$203 million, the report ended.

