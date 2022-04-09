Iran’s trade value with EAEU hits $5.6bn last year: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that more than 13,127,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $5.643 billion, were exchanged between Iran and EAEU’s member states last year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022), showing a 51 percent growth in terms of weight.

Of total 13,127,045 tons of products, valued at $5,634,048,011, exchanged between Iran and EAEU’s member states in that period, 2,770,155 tons valued at $1,170,581,531, of which was related to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

Iran’s export of products to EAEU’s market registered a 3.5 and 12 percent growth in weight and value, respectively as compared to the same period last year.

Regarding imports of products from EAEU, Latifi said that Iran imported 10,356,890 tons of goods, valued at $4,472,466,480, last year in 1400, showing a 73 and 90 percent growth in weight and value, respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

