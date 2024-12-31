HTS, all Syrian opposition groups to declare self-dissolution

The conference will reportedly focus on constitutional issues and various administrative matters. It will bring together representatives from all segments of society and religious movements, with approximately 1,200 participants invited from Syria and abroad, the report read.

On January 5, the conference is expected to announce the dissolution of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and all armed groups, which will become part of the Syrian army, A Haber reported.

The new Syrian authorities are reportedly holding negotiations with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to resolve the crisis in the northeast of the country, the head of the new Syrian leadership, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said on Sunday.

He also noted that preparing for elections in Syria could take up to four years, while drafting a new constitution may require three to four years.

MNA/