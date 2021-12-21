Iran’s trade with EAEU records 73% growth in 8 months: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for IRICA said on Tuesday that Iran’s trade exchanged with EAEU’s member states from March 21 to Nov. 22 registered a 42 and 73% growth in weight and value, respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to IRICA's statistics, 8,566,018 tons of goods valued at $3,626,262,452, were exchanged between Iran and five EAEU’s member states in the first eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22).

In that period, Iran imported some 6,726,846 tons of commodities valued at $2,862,623,303 from Eurasian Economic Union’s member states, indicating a 66 and 98% hike in weight and value, respectively as compared to the same period last year, IRICA spokesman added.

He went on to say that 1,839,172 tons of goods worth $763,639,149 were exported from Iran to EAEU’s member states from March 21 to Nov. 22, showing an 18% hike in value.

