US, UK play blame game against Iran at UNSC meeting

Israel has the right to defend itself in the face of Houthi operations, Dorothy Shea announced while addressing the Security Council meeting at the initiative of Israel under the agenda “Threat to International Peace and Security” on Monday local time.

According to a reporter, Shea, while referring to a severe wave of attacks by the Houthis against Israel in December, called on the Council to consider further measures to respond to the growing threats from Yamen and “to hold Iran accountable”.

"We all know well that the Houthis are fully funded by Iran and are receiving the capabilities to carry out these long-range and deadly attacks on Israel, including on civilian infrastructure, as evidenced by the Houthis’ propaganda about using advanced hypersonic missiles," the US deputy UN envoy claimed.

"Iran’s provision of these and other lethal weapons to the Houthis violates the arms embargo that this Council has imposed on the group. It is the responsibility of this Council to take action to address Iran’s flagrant violations of resolutions," she further claimed.

Shea continued by saying that the Council needs to take the necessary steps to strengthen the UN verification and inspection mechanism to ensure that Iran and other actors do not illegally traffic weapons and related materials to the Houthis.

For its part, the United States will not hesitate to protect its forces, regional partners, and international shipping, she said, warning that “the Houthis must cease their reckless and destabilizing behavior”, and this Council must ensure that there are consequences for their actions.

Meanwhile, the British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, while supporting the Zionist regime during the Security Council session, also accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of helping the Yemeni armed forces for their ongoing anti-Israel operations.

Britain is deeply concerned about the continued missile and drone attacks by the Houthis against Israel and the continued targeting of ships in the Red Sea, Barbara Woodward told the Council.

MNA/