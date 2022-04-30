Iran trade exchange with Tajikistan up 453% last year: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that Iran’s trade value with Tajikistan in past year exceeded $131 million, registering a considerable 453 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran and Tajikistan exchanged 139,249 tons of non-oil products, valued at $131,038,584, last year (from March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022), showing a 489 and 453 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year, Latifi opined.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported 124,737 tons of products, valued at $91,600,929, to the Republic of Tajikistan, recording a 535 and 459 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRICA spokesman pointed to the import of products from Tajikistan and said that 14,512 tons of non-oil products, valued at $39,437,655, were imported into the country from Tajikistan, registering a 263 and 439 percent hike in terms of weight and vaalue respectively.

Construction materials, agricultural products, foodstuff, various vaccines and medicines, detergents, shoes, cloths, glass tableware, electronic tools, toys, etc. have been among Iran’s exports to Tajikistan, Latifi added.

