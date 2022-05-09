Iran-Armenia Economic Commission to hold meeting in Yerevan

Mehdi Safari made the remarks on Monday and stated that holding Joint Economic Commission with target countries is seriously followed up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the scheduled program, 17th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission will be held in Yerevan on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10-11 which can play a leading role in boosting economic relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

Emphasizing the need for the two countries of Iran and Armenia to implement agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), he termed Iran’s share of $5 billion Armenian market ‘negligible’.

There are significant capacities and potentials in various fields such as energy, transit, power plants, agriculture, pharmacy and medical equipment, communications and information technology (ICT), he said, adding that if these capacities are used, the volume of trade between the two countries will increase considerably.

It is planned that various areas including trade and cleanliness, investment, transit and transportation, electricity and energy, oil and gas, customs, banking and finance, standards, tourism, health and other important issues would be discussed in the meeting of the Commission, Deputy Foreign Ministry added.

