Russia reacts to Israel’s strikes on Yemen

The Israeli military attack on Yemen, with first the US Navy joining in and then the entire self-proclaimed Anglo-Saxon coalition in the Red Sea, is clearly disproportionate and also deserves our condemnation," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

"The attacks targeted fuel tanks, power plants, and sea tugs. Port infrastructure suffered severe damage," he added, TASS reported.

"Yemen has been subjected to real aggression from the air" in recent days, and the US and the UK, which backed Israel's strikes on such targets as the Sanaa airport, have put at risk a UN delegation led by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, Nebenzya said.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/