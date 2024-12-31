China, Russia move forward hand-in-hand: Xi to Putin

China's President Xi Jinping, in a New Year message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Being and Moscow have always worked together “hand in hand” along the right path of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and not targeting any third party.

Xi Jinping also mentioned that under their leadership, mutual trust and strategic coordination between the two nations continue to grow stronger, Reuters reported, quoting the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Xi Jinping also said he is ready to maintain close exchanges with President Putin to continue consolidating and deepening China-Russia ties, characterised by permanent good-neighbourly friendship.

China's President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia in 2025, according to Russia's state-run RIA news agency, citing Moscow's ambassador to Beijing.

Ambassador Igor Morgulov mentioned that plans for bilateral events are being actively prepared, with Xi's visit to Russia next year being a key priority.

At a regular press conference, China's foreign ministry did not confirm the visit but reiterated that the two countries maintained close contacts at all levels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China in February 2022, declaring a "no limits" partnership just days before launching a large-scale military operation in Ukraine.

He returned to Beijing last May after his re-election, marking a “new era” in relations focused on opposing US policy.

In 2023, Xi was greeted as a “dear friend” in the Kremlin after securing a historic third term. Morgulov also shared with RIA that China, while not condemning Russia's war in Ukraine, recognises the shared challenges both nations face.

With rising pressure from the US and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region, China understands the context behind the conflict.

In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin had remarked that the relations between Russia and China have reached an “unprecedented level” due to the strong mutual trust between the two nations, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

MNA/