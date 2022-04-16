Iran’s foreign trade growth at 37% last year: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi stated that Iran’s foreign trade registered a 14 and 37 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year in 1399 (ended March 20, 2021).

Of a total of 164 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $101.6 billion, 41,522,000 tons of which were valued at $29.549 billion, related to the fourth three months of the previous year, showing a 14 and 37 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported 30,442,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $13.478 billion, from Jan. 22 to March 20, 2022, recording a 10 and 39 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively, he added.

Iran’s export of products from Jan. 22 to March 20, 2022, registered a five percent decline and one percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the third three months of the previous year (from Sept. 22 to Dec. 21, 2021), Latifi mentioned.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRICA spokesman pointed to the products imported into the country from Jan. 22 to March 20, 2022, and stated that 11,080,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $16.71 billion were cleared and discharged from customs offices of the country, showing a 29 and 35 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

More than $122.775 million worth of products were exported from the country last year, showing a 9 and 40 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last, Latifi added.

