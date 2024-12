Nasreddin Amer, deputy head of Ansarullah Media Organization, emphasized that the operations of the country's armed forces against the Zionist regime will continue and increase until the aggression against the Gaza Strip stops.

He added that Israel failed to intercept Yemeni missiles.

Amer emphasized that the Zionist regime will not be immune until Gaza is secure.

The Yemeni armed forces fired two missiles towards the occupied territories a few hours ago.

