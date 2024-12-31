N. Korea vows to strengthen military cooperation with Russia

In the letter sent Monday to commemorate the New Year, Kim referred to Putin as his "dearest friend and comrade," the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim wished Putin "greater success in his responsible and heavy state leadership activities," while expressing hope that 2025 will be "recorded as the first year" of Russia's "war victory in the 21st century," according to KCNA.

Pyongyang has dispatched troops to Russia to support its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In December, North Korea said its defense cooperation pact with Russia, called the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, took effect. The agreement, signed in June by Kim and Putin, includes a provision committing to mutual assistance if either nation comes under attack.

MNA/