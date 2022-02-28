Iran-EAEU trade value exceeds $5bn in 11 months: IRICA

The Director-General of International Cooperation Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Hossein Kakhki said on Monday that Iran’s foreign trade exchanged with EAEU member states hit $5,034,094,000, showing a 48 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran exported more than $1,084,424,000 worth of non-oil products to EAEU’s member states in 11 months of the current year, registering a 15 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

According to statistics, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus were listed as Iran’s exports target markets in this period respectively.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kakhki pointed to Iran’s import of non-oil products from EAEU’s member states and said that the country imported $3,949,669,000 worth of non-oil products from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, showing a 95 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

The five countries of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are members of the Eurasian Economic Union.

