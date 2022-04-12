Iran value of trade with neighbors hits 43% growth last year

Alireza Moghaddasisaid on Tuesday that Iran’s trade with its neighbors in the previous Iranian calendar year in 1400 hit more than 100 million tons of goods, valued at $51.9 billion, showing a 23 and 43 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Regarding Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring states, he said that the convergence policy of Iran with regional countries especially neighbors in the 13th government caused considerable trade growth of the country with all countries, especially neighboring states.

Some 100,131,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $51.875 billion, were exchanged between Iran and 15 neighboring states last year, 75,445,000 tons of which, valued at $26.29 billion, are related to Iran’s export of products to these neighboring countries, Moghaddasi highlighted.

Turning to the country’s export volume of products to neighboring states, the IRICA chief said that Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan and Pakistan were Iran’s first to five export target markets to 15 neighboring states last year respectively.

