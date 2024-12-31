Russian military fires missiles at Kyiv

Ukrainian media reported a massive missile attack by the Russian army on the infrastructure of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The media also reported multiple explosions.

According to reports, at least 4 missiles hit different areas of Kyiv.

There has been no report of possible casualties or damage from this missile attack.

Sources close to the Russian army announced that the southeastern suburbs of Kyiv were targeted this morning which was possibly the command headquarters of the Ukrainian army's foreign forces.

SD/6332862