Brazil win men's Volleyball Nations League 2021 title

Olympic champions Brazil are the new Men's Volleyball Nations League champions after coming from behind to see off world champions Poland in the 2021 final in Rimini, Italy, 3–1 (22–25, 25–23, 25–16, 25–14), the Olympics website reported.

It is Brazil's first Volleyball Nations League title, and become the first team to win each of the six major international titles.

Earlier, France beat surprise package Slovenia 3–0 in the bronze-medal match (25–20, 25–18, 25–19).

Iran finished the 2021 VNL in 12th place after winning 5 of its matches while suffering 10 losses against their rivals in the 16 team-table.

Brazil top the table with 38 points while Iran stood in twelvth place with 18 points.

The Iranian squad stood above Germany, Netherlands, Bulgaria, and Australia.

