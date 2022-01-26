Iran knows its rivals at VNL 2022

Iran’s National Men’s Volleyball Team will compete with 12 teams in three hosts countries of Brazil, Bulgaria and Russia in different stages of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Each team will play 12 games in the preliminary round, and given that these competitions will be held with the presence of 16 teams, the Iranian national volleyball team will not compete only with the teams of France, Germany and Argentina at this stage.

The matches of the first week will be held between June 17-22 jointly hosted by Brazil and Canada. The Iranian national volleyball team in Brazil will compete with the teams of Australia, Russia, Japan and the Netherlands, respectively.

The Philippines and Bulgaria will host the second week of the tournament, which will be held from June 21 to July 26 and the Iranian men's volleyball team will face Bulgaria, USA, Brazil and Canada in Sofia, respectively, which is a very difficult and breathtaking week.

The third and final week of the 2022 Nations League preliminary stage will be held in Japan and Russia from July 5 to 10, and Behrouz Atai's players will compete against Italy, Serbia, Slovenia and Poland in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

The results of the group stage matches will be calculated by a draw, and at the end of the preliminary stage, the top eight teams in the table will advance to the final stage to compete for the first to eighth places.

The 2022 VNL final stage will be followed from July 20 to 24, and the host of the final stage has not been determined yet.

