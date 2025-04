According to the Health Ministry, the figure includes 97 people killed in the past 24 hours, saying that three additional bodies, killed in earlier strikes, had been recovered in that time period.

It also reported that the overall death toll had reached 50,523 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry added.

MNA