Saadat says respects Alekno’s decision on leaving him out

The camp of the volleyball national team started on Saturday and the Russian head coach of the team eliminated the names of Bardia Saadat, Mohammad Taher Vadi, and Farhad Ghaemi from the list. Currently, 16 players are continuing training in the camp to prepare for the Olympics.

“This is was the personal view of the coach and every coach has its own criteria for Team Melli squad,” Saadat told Mehr News Agency on Monday.

“I respect the viewpoint of the national team’s head coach. I thank Alekno for providing me with the opportunity to play in the senior team,” added the 18-year-old opposite.

“I will continue training better than before so that I can help my national team if required,” he stressed, also noting that he will join a camp of Iran’s U21 volleyball team.

Saadat made his debut match against Russia at 2021 Volleyball Nations League.

