  1. Sports
Jul 5, 2021, 2:21 PM

Tokyo Olympics volleyball:

Saadat says respects Alekno’s decision on leaving him out

Saadat says respects Alekno’s decision on leaving him out

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Young talent of Iranian volleyball Bardia Saadat says he respects decision of Vladimir Alekno for not including him in the national team for the upcoming Olympics.

The camp of the volleyball national team started on Saturday and the Russian head coach of the team eliminated the names of Bardia Saadat, Mohammad Taher Vadi, and Farhad Ghaemi from the list. Currently, 16 players are continuing training in the camp to prepare for the Olympics.

“This is was the personal view of the coach and every coach has its own criteria for Team Melli squad,” Saadat told Mehr News Agency on Monday.

“I respect the viewpoint of the national team’s head coach. I thank Alekno for providing me with the opportunity to play in the senior team,” added the 18-year-old opposite.

“I will continue training better than before so that I can help my national team if required,” he stressed, also noting that he will join a camp of Iran’s U21 volleyball team.

Saadat made his debut match against Russia at 2021 Volleyball Nations League.

MAH/ 5250811

News Code 175718
Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175718/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News