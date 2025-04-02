IAEA must take a clear stance on threats against Iran

The demand was made during a phone conversation between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday.

Araghchi briefed Grossi on the latest diplomatic developments surrounding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and reiterated Iran’s commitment to cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

The foreign minister emphasized that the agency must adopt a transparent position regarding the ongoing threats to Iran’s nuclear sites, PressTV reported.

Trump threatened that he could order military strikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure if Tehran refused to make a new deal with Washington.

During his first term in office, Trump withdrew the United States from a previous agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and launched a maximum pressure campaign against the country.

Trump restored that policy after returning to the White House for a second term in January, but he has since signaled a willingness to make a new deal to replace the 2015 deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MP/