Iran loses to Serbia in 2021 VNL Week 3

Iran was defeated against Serbia 3-2 [21-25, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22, 15-8] in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3 on Thursday.

Luburic Drazen scored 23 points for his team on Thursday and Amirhossein Esfandiar grabbed 17 points for Iran.

Iran, who defeated the United States in three straight sets [25-19, 25-23, 25-23] on Wednesday, will play Germany on Friday.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side plays 15 games.

