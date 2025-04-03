Iran condemns Israel’s crimes in Gaza, West Bank: FM

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the Israel regime’s crimes include the targeted assassinations of journalists, deliberate attacks on medical personnel and healthcare centers, and incursions by extremist settlers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to Press TV.

He added that all countries are obliged to take action to put an end to Israel’s policy of using starvation and famine as a means of genocide.

The Iranian spokesperson criticized the inaction by some Western countries, including Britain, Canada, Germany, and France, on Israel’s “blatant and systematic” violation of human rights in the occupied Palestine.

These Western countries’ silence vis-à-vis the Israeli regime’s crimes is a clear sign of their hypocrisy regarding human rights and the rule of law, he emphasized.

Baghaei noted that all countries also shoulder a shared responsibility to prevent and counter Israel’s heinous crimes, including genocide and war crimes, based on international law.

He said the Tel Aviv regime’s impunity has further emboldened it to press ahead with the killing of the Palestinian people and the occupation of Palestine.

He called on all nations, especially Muslim countries, to stand in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people to stop the further massacre of innocent women and children.

MNA