  1. Politics
Apr 2, 2025, 9:03 AM

Iran FM:

No such thing as ‘military solution’ to nuclear issue

No such thing as ‘military solution’ to nuclear issue

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed the importance of diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program, warning there is no “military solution” to the nuclear issue.

POTUS may not like the 2015 nuclear deal. But it contains one vital commitment by Iran which remains in place, and which even the US—being out of the deal—has benefited from: "Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons," Araghchi wrote on X.

"10 years after signing the JCPOA—and 7 years after the US unilaterally walked away from it—there is not ONE SHRED OF PROOF that Iran has violated this commitment. Even DNI Gabbard recently made this abundantly clear," he added.

"Diplomatic engagement worked in the past and can still work. BUT, it should be clear to all that there is—by definition—no such thing as a "military option" let alone a "military solution". Catastrophic failures in our region which have cost prior US administrations MORE THAN 7 TRILLION DOLLARS are ample evidence."

MP/

News ID 230097

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News